Tue Jun 18 2024 09:43:00
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2024, 09:46 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 1.31 %. The stock closed at 179.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 181.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Energy Exchange opened at 179.5 and closed at 178.3. The stock's high was 182.5 and low was 176. With a market capitalization of 16000.04 crores, the stock's 52-week high is 182.5 and the low is 119. The BSE volume for the day was 2600733 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:46:09 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.14%; Futures open interest increased by 0.98%

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Indian Energy Exchange indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

18 Jun 2024, 09:31:30 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹181.95, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹179.6

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: Indian Energy Exchange share price is at 181.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 176.26 and 182.81 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 176.26 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 182.81 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:22:13 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Energy Exchange has increased by 1.48% and is currently trading at 182.25. Over the past year, Indian Energy Exchange shares have gained 43.91%, reaching 182.25. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.11% to 23570.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.89%
3 Months23.87%
6 Months18.99%
YTD6.95%
1 Year43.91%
18 Jun 2024, 08:49:58 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Energy Exchange on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1182.81Support 1176.26
Resistance 2185.96Support 2172.86
Resistance 3189.36Support 3169.71
18 Jun 2024, 08:33:54 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 127.5, 29.01% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 107.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy3322
    Hold0011
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell3344
18 Jun 2024, 08:18:46 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21463 k

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

18 Jun 2024, 08:05:22 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹178.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 182.5 & 176 yesterday to end at 178.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

