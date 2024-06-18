Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Energy Exchange opened at ₹179.5 and closed at ₹178.3. The stock's high was ₹182.5 and low was ₹176. With a market capitalization of 16000.04 crores, the stock's 52-week high is ₹182.5 and the low is ₹119. The BSE volume for the day was 2600733 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Indian Energy Exchange indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: Indian Energy Exchange share price is at ₹181.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹176.26 and ₹182.81 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹176.26 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 182.81 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Energy Exchange has increased by 1.48% and is currently trading at ₹182.25. Over the past year, Indian Energy Exchange shares have gained 43.91%, reaching ₹182.25. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.11% to 23570.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.89%
|3 Months
|23.87%
|6 Months
|18.99%
|YTD
|6.95%
|1 Year
|43.91%
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Energy Exchange on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|182.81
|Support 1
|176.26
|Resistance 2
|185.96
|Support 2
|172.86
|Resistance 3
|189.36
|Support 3
|169.71
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹127.5, 29.01% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹107.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹182.5 & ₹176 yesterday to end at ₹178.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend