Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Faces Decline in Trading Today

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went down today, 18 Mar 2024, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 136.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : Indian Energy Exchange's stock opened at ₹137.5 and closed at ₹137.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹138.3, while the low was ₹133.4. The market capitalization stands at ₹12,160.19 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹173.3 and ₹116.05 respectively. On the BSE, the trading volume was 614,756 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Mar 2024, 09:42:53 AM IST
Indian Energy Exchange share price update :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹135.75, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹136.75
The current price of Indian Energy Exchange stock is ₹135.75, with a percent decrease of 0.73% and a net change of -1. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price.
18 Mar 2024, 09:30:03 AM IST
Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-7.44%
3 Months
-10.82%
6 Months
1.86%
YTD
-18.54%
1 Year
-10.09%
18 Mar 2024, 09:04:14 AM IST
Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹136.75, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹137.45
The Indian Energy Exchange stock is currently priced at ₹136.75 with a net change of -0.7 and a percent change of -0.51. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
18 Mar 2024, 08:02:32 AM IST
Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹137.45 on last trading day
On the last day, Indian Energy Exchange had a trading volume of 614,756 shares with a closing price of ₹137.45 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
