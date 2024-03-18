Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Faces Decline in Trading Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : Indian Energy Exchange's stock opened at ₹137.5 and closed at ₹137.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹138.3, while the low was ₹133.4. The market capitalization stands at ₹12,160.19 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹173.3 and ₹116.05 respectively. On the BSE, the trading volume was 614,756 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Indian Energy Exchange stock is ₹135.75, with a percent decrease of 0.73% and a net change of -1. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.44%
|3 Months
|-10.82%
|6 Months
|1.86%
|YTD
|-18.54%
|1 Year
|-10.09%
The Indian Energy Exchange stock is currently priced at ₹136.75 with a net change of -0.7 and a percent change of -0.51. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Indian Energy Exchange had a trading volume of 614,756 shares with a closing price of ₹137.45 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
