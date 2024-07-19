Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, the Indian Energy Exchange opened at ₹177.25 and closed at ₹177.3. The stock reached a high of ₹177.25 and a low of ₹172.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹15,423.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹191.3 and the 52-week low was ₹119. The BSE trading volume for the day was 256,771 shares.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹160.0, 7.75% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹107.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 256 k.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹177.25 & ₹172.5 yesterday to end at ₹173.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.