Wed Jun 19 2024 09:37:13
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Stocks Plummet as Market Turns Bearish

3 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -2.31 %. The stock closed at 185.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 181.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange's stock opened at 181.95 and closed at 179.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 187.4, while the low was 180.5. The market capitalization stood at 16,552.38 crore. The 52-week high was 182.5 and the low was 119. The BSE volume for the day was 1,523,944 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:54:59 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Energy Exchange dropped by 1.35% today to 183.3, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Computer Age Management Services, UTI Asset Management Company, and JM Financial are declining, whereas Anand Rathi Wealth is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Computer Age Management Services3628.2-20.1-0.553680.02133.017830.11
Anand Rathi Wealth4017.5510.50.264298.9851.1536911.14
Indian Energy Exchange183.3-2.5-1.35187.4119.016329.67
UTI Asset Management Company1039.05-4.75-0.461069.0678.013222.95
JM Financial82.9-1.49-1.77114.9569.07921.86
19 Jun 2024, 09:46:24 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -2.71%; Futures open interest increased by 0.08%

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest on the Indian Energy Exchange indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

19 Jun 2024, 09:30:55 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹181.5, down -2.31% from yesterday's ₹185.8

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Energy Exchange has broken the first support of 181.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 177.61. If the stock price breaks the second support of 177.61 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:16:35 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Energy Exchange has dropped by -0.05% and is currently trading at 185.70. Over the past year, Indian Energy Exchange shares have gained 44.37%, reaching 185.70. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.36%
3 Months28.74%
6 Months20.54%
YTD10.64%
1 Year44.37%
19 Jun 2024, 08:45:00 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Energy Exchange on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1188.64Support 1181.7
Resistance 2191.49Support 2177.61
Resistance 3195.58Support 3174.76
19 Jun 2024, 08:34:26 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 127.5, 31.38% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 107.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy3322
    Hold0011
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell3344
19 Jun 2024, 08:18:47 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange volume yesterday was 39 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23255 k

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.91% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 1523 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:00:18 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹179.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 187.4 & 180.5 yesterday to end at 179.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

