Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Stocks Plummet as Market Turns Bearish

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange's stock opened at ₹181.95 and closed at ₹179.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹187.4, while the low was ₹180.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹16,552.38 crore. The 52-week high was ₹182.5 and the low was ₹119. The BSE volume for the day was 1,523,944 shares.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Energy Exchange dropped by 1.35% today to ₹183.3, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Computer Age Management Services, UTI Asset Management Company, and JM Financial are declining, whereas Anand Rathi Wealth is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Computer Age Management Services
|3628.2
|-20.1
|-0.55
|3680.0
|2133.0
|17830.11
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|4017.55
|10.5
|0.26
|4298.9
|851.15
|36911.14
|Indian Energy Exchange
|183.3
|-2.5
|-1.35
|187.4
|119.0
|16329.67
|UTI Asset Management Company
|1039.05
|-4.75
|-0.46
|1069.0
|678.0
|13222.95
|JM Financial
|82.9
|-1.49
|-1.77
|114.95
|69.0
|7921.86
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest on the Indian Energy Exchange indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Energy Exchange has broken the first support of ₹181.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹177.61. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹177.61 then there can be further negative price movement.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Energy Exchange has dropped by -0.05% and is currently trading at ₹185.70. Over the past year, Indian Energy Exchange shares have gained 44.37%, reaching ₹185.70. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.36%
|3 Months
|28.74%
|6 Months
|20.54%
|YTD
|10.64%
|1 Year
|44.37%
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Energy Exchange on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|188.64
|Support 1
|181.7
|Resistance 2
|191.49
|Support 2
|177.61
|Resistance 3
|195.58
|Support 3
|174.76
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹127.5, 31.38% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹107.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.91% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 1523 k.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹187.4 & ₹180.5 yesterday to end at ₹179.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend