Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went down today, 19 Mar 2024, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 136.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 136.4 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indian Energy Exchange opened at 136.8 and closed at 136.75. The high for the day was 137.6 and the low was 135.3. The market capitalization was 12,129.06 crore. The 52-week high was 173.3 and the 52-week low was 116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 263,960 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹136.75 on last trading day

The last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange (BSE) saw a volume of 263,960 shares with a closing price of 136.75.

