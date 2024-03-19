Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indian Energy Exchange opened at ₹136.8 and closed at ₹136.75. The high for the day was ₹137.6 and the low was ₹135.3. The market capitalization was ₹12,129.06 crore. The 52-week high was ₹173.3 and the 52-week low was ₹116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 263,960 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹136.75 on last trading day
The last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange (BSE) saw a volume of 263,960 shares with a closing price of ₹136.75.