Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange stock price went down today, 20 Jun 2024, by -2.48 %. The stock closed at 185.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 181.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened at 186.9 and closed at 185.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 187.15, while the low was 180.8. The market capitalization stood at 16142.58 crore. The 52-week high for IEX is 187.4 and the low is 119. The BSE volume for the day was 766,962 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21570 k

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 766 k.

20 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹185.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 187.15 & 180.8 yesterday to end at 185.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

