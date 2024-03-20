Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2024, by -1.5 %. The stock closed at 136.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange had a positive day with the open price at ₹136.25 and the close price at ₹136.4. The high for the day was ₹137.05 and the low was ₹133.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹11,946.77 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹173.3 and ₹116.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 251,706 shares traded.
20 Mar 2024, 08:00:29 AM IST
