Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange had a positive day with the open price at ₹136.25 and the close price at ₹136.4. The high for the day was ₹137.05 and the low was ₹133.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹11,946.77 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹173.3 and ₹116.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 251,706 shares traded.
20 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
