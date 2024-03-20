Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2024, by -1.5 %. The stock closed at 136.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : The Indian Energy Exchange had a positive day with the open price at 136.25 and the close price at 136.4. The high for the day was 137.05 and the low was 133.9. The market capitalization stood at 11,946.77 crore. The 52-week high and low were 173.3 and 116.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 251,706 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Indian Energy Exchange had a trading volume of 251,706 shares with a closing price of 136.4.

