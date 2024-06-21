Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange stock price went down today, 21 Jun 2024, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 181.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 180.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange had a fluctuating day on the stock market, with an open price of 182.95, a close price of 181.2, a high of 183.3, and a low of 180.2. The market capitalization stood at 16115.86 crore. The 52-week high was 187.4, and the 52-week low was 119. The BSE volume for the day was 296221 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Energy Exchange on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1183.02Support 1180.12
Resistance 2184.66Support 2178.86
Resistance 3185.92Support 3177.22
21 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 127.5, 29.52% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 107.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy3332
    Hold0001
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell3334
21 Jun 2024, 08:20 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20940 k

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 296 k.

21 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹181.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 183.3 & 180.2 yesterday to end at 181.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

