Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : Indian Energy Exchange's stock opened at ₹134.25 and closed at ₹134.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹135.8, while the low was ₹131.85. The market capitalization stands at ₹11,884.52 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹173.3 and ₹116.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 366,971 shares traded.
The Indian Energy Exchange stock is currently priced at ₹135.35, which represents a 1.27% increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.7 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.49%
|3 Months
|-9.14%
|6 Months
|0.56%
|YTD
|-20.39%
|1 Year
|-10.92%
