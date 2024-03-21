Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 1.27 %. The stock closed at 133.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Stock Price Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today : Indian Energy Exchange's stock opened at 134.25 and closed at 134.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 135.8, while the low was 131.85. The market capitalization stands at 11,884.52 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 173.3 and 116.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 366,971 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 09:52 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Live Updates

21 Mar 2024, 09:42 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price update :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹135.35, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹133.65

The Indian Energy Exchange stock is currently priced at 135.35, which represents a 1.27% increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.7 points.

21 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.49%
3 Months-9.14%
6 Months0.56%
YTD-20.39%
1 Year-10.92%
21 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Today :Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹133.65, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹134.35

The current stock price of Indian Energy Exchange is 133.65, showing a decrease of -0.52% with a net change of -0.7.

21 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange share price Live :Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹134.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, the BSE volume was 366,971 shares with a closing price of 134.35.

