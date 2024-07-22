Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange opened at ₹173.15 and closed at ₹173.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹173.35 and the low was ₹168.35. The market capitalization stands at ₹15014.61 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹191.3 and ₹119 respectively. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 287,037.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Energy Exchange on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|171.97
|Support 1
|167.59
|Resistance 2
|174.87
|Support 2
|166.11
|Resistance 3
|176.35
|Support 3
|163.21
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹160.0, 5.24% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹107.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 287 k.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹173.35 & ₹168.35 yesterday to end at ₹168.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.