Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:05 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 24 Jun 2024, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 181.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 183.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange had a successful day on the stock market as it opened at 181.5 and closed at 181.7. The stock reached a high of 184.7 and a low of 179.25. With a market capitalization of 16,387.57 crore, the BSE volume for the day was 246,323 shares. The 52-week high stood at 187.4 and the low at 119.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:05 PM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange stock's low price for the day was 179.25, while the high price reached 184.70.

24 Jun 2024, 12:48 PM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -14.27% lower than yesterday

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The volume traded on the Indian Energy Exchange until 12 AM is down by 14.27% compared to yesterday, with prices trading at 183.1, a decrease of 0.77%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

24 Jun 2024, 12:37 PM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 183.53 and 182.33 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 182.33 and selling near the hourly resistance at 183.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1184.38Support 1182.23
Resistance 2185.62Support 2181.32
Resistance 3186.53Support 3180.08
24 Jun 2024, 12:20 PM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days181.84
10 Days175.87
20 Days166.41
50 Days156.92
100 Days149.70
300 Days145.36
24 Jun 2024, 12:11 PM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹181.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 184.7 & 179.25 yesterday to end at 181.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.