Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange had a successful day on the stock market as it opened at ₹181.5 and closed at ₹181.7. The stock reached a high of ₹184.7 and a low of ₹179.25. With a market capitalization of ₹16,387.57 crore, the BSE volume for the day was 246,323 shares. The 52-week high stood at ₹187.4 and the low at ₹119.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The volume traded on the Indian Energy Exchange until 12 AM is down by 14.27% compared to yesterday, with prices trading at ₹183.1, a decrease of 0.77%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 183.53 and 182.33 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 182.33 and selling near the hourly resistance at 183.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|184.38
|Support 1
|182.23
|Resistance 2
|185.62
|Support 2
|181.32
|Resistance 3
|186.53
|Support 3
|180.08
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|181.84
|10 Days
|175.87
|20 Days
|166.41
|50 Days
|156.92
|100 Days
|149.70
|300 Days
|145.36
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹184.7 & ₹179.25 yesterday to end at ₹181.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend