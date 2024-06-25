Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 25 Jun 2024, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 181.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 182.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange closed at 181.7 with an open price of 181.5. The high for the day was 184.7 and the low was 179.25. The market capitalization stands at 16280.67 crore. The 52-week high is 187.4 and the low is 119. The BSE volume for the day was 352796 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21217 k

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 352 k.

25 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹181.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 184.7 & 179.25 yesterday to end at 181.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.