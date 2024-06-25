Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹181.7 with an open price of ₹181.5. The high for the day was ₹184.7 and the low was ₹179.25. The market capitalization stands at 16280.67 crore. The 52-week high is ₹187.4 and the low is ₹119. The BSE volume for the day was 352796 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 352 k.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹184.7 & ₹179.25 yesterday to end at ₹181.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend