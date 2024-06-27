Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, the open price was ₹179.65 and the close price was ₹179.45. The high for the day was ₹180.75 and the low was ₹176.8. The market capitalization was ₹15,924.32 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹187.4 and a 52-week low of ₹119. The BSE volume for the day was 279,425 shares traded.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Energy Exchange has increased by 1.06% today, trading at ₹180.40. Over the past year, the share price of Indian Energy Exchange has risen by 39.48% to ₹180.40. In comparison, the Nifty index has increased by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.42%
|3 Months
|24.14%
|6 Months
|15.46%
|YTD
|6.36%
|1 Year
|39.48%
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Energy Exchange on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|180.59
|Support 1
|176.61
|Resistance 2
|182.67
|Support 2
|174.71
|Resistance 3
|184.57
|Support 3
|172.63
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹160.0, 10.49% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹107.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20524 k
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 279 k.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹179.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹180.75 & ₹176.8 yesterday to end at ₹179.45. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend