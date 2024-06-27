Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange stock price went down today, 27 Jun 2024, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 179.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 178.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading on the Indian Energy Exchange, the open price was 179.65 and the close price was 179.45. The high for the day was 180.75 and the low was 176.8. The market capitalization was 15,924.32 crore, with a 52-week high of 187.4 and a 52-week low of 119. The BSE volume for the day was 279,425 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:21 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Energy Exchange has increased by 1.06% today, trading at 180.40. Over the past year, the share price of Indian Energy Exchange has risen by 39.48% to 180.40. In comparison, the Nifty index has increased by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.42%
3 Months24.14%
6 Months15.46%
YTD6.36%
1 Year39.48%
27 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Energy Exchange on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1180.59Support 1176.61
Resistance 2182.67Support 2174.71
Resistance 3184.57Support 3172.63
27 Jun 2024, 08:33 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 160.0, 10.49% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 107.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy3332
    Hold0001
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell3334
27 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20524 k

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 279 k.

27 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹179.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 180.75 & 176.8 yesterday to end at 179.45. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.