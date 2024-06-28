Hello User
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 28 Jun 2024, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 178.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 179.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange's stock opened at 178.7 and closed at 178.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 182.65, while the low was 177.55. The market capitalization stood at 16,013.41 crore. The 52-week high was 187.4 and the low was 119. The BSE volume for the day was 461,859 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20956 k

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 461 k.

28 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹178.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 182.65 & 177.55 yesterday to end at 178.5. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

