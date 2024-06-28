Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange's stock opened at ₹178.7 and closed at ₹178.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹182.65, while the low was ₹177.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹16,013.41 crore. The 52-week high was ₹187.4 and the low was ₹119. The BSE volume for the day was 461,859 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 461 k.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹182.65 & ₹177.55 yesterday to end at ₹178.5. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend