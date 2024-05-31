Active Stocks
Fri May 31 2024 09:34:11
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.15 0.58%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.35 1.01%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,528.60 0.92%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 936.50 1.34%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,121.25 0.57%
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Surges in Trading Today

7 min read . Updated: 31 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 154.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Energy Exchange stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Indian Energy Exchange opened at 156.75 and closed at 156.7. The stock had a high of 157.5 and a low of 153.6. The market capitalization stood at 13,755.05 crore. The 52-week high was 173.3 and the 52-week low was 116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 324,441 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:32:58 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: Indian Energy Exchange trading at ₹154.9, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹154.4

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: Indian Energy Exchange share price is at 154.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 152.47 and 156.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 152.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 156.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:23:56 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The Indian Energy Exchange's stock price has increased by 0.03% and is currently trading at 154.45. Over the past year, the shares of Indian Energy Exchange have gained 0.85%, reaching 154.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has surged by 20.69%, reaching 22568.10 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.93%
3 Months6.51%
6 Months7.26%
YTD-8.15%
1 Year0.85%
31 May 2024, 08:47:45 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Energy Exchange on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1156.42Support 1152.47
Resistance 2158.93Support 2151.03
Resistance 3160.37Support 3148.52
31 May 2024, 08:31:41 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 127.5, 17.42% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 107.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy3322
    Hold0011
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell3344
31 May 2024, 08:19:52 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12993 k

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 324 k.

31 May 2024, 08:07:17 AM IST

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: Indian Energy Exchange closed at ₹156.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 157.5 & 153.6 yesterday to end at 156.7. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

