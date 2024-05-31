Indian Energy Exchange share price Today Live Updates : Indian Energy Exchange Surges in Trading Today

Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Indian Energy Exchange opened at ₹156.75 and closed at ₹156.7. The stock had a high of ₹157.5 and a low of ₹153.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹13,755.05 crore. The 52-week high was ₹173.3 and the 52-week low was ₹116.05. The BSE volume for the day was 324,441 shares traded.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Live Updates: Indian Energy Exchange share price is at ₹154.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹152.47 and ₹156.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹152.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 156.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The Indian Energy Exchange's stock price has increased by 0.03% and is currently trading at ₹154.45. Over the past year, the shares of Indian Energy Exchange have gained 0.85%, reaching ₹154.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has surged by 20.69%, reaching 22568.10 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.93%
|3 Months
|6.51%
|6 Months
|7.26%
|YTD
|-8.15%
|1 Year
|0.85%
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Energy Exchange on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|156.42
|Support 1
|152.47
|Resistance 2
|158.93
|Support 2
|151.03
|Resistance 3
|160.37
|Support 3
|148.52
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹127.5, 17.42% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹107.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 324 k.
Indian Energy Exchange Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹157.5 & ₹153.6 yesterday to end at ₹156.7. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend