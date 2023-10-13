Hello User
Indian Infotech & Software share price Today Live Updates : Indian Infotech & Software Soars in Trading Today

1 min read . 10:29 AM IST
Indian Infotech & Software stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 1.55 %. The stock closed at 1.93 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1.96 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Infotech & Software stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Infotech & Software

Indian Infotech & Software had a stable day in the stock market, with an open and close price of 1.93. The stock reached a high of 1.99 and a low of 1.93. The company's market capitalization stands at 198.1 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of 2.75 and a low of 1.16. The BSE volume for the day was 266,303 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 10:29 AM IST Indian Infotech & Software share price NSE Live :Indian Infotech & Software trading at ₹1.96, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹1.93

The current data of Indian Infotech & Software stock shows that the stock price is 1.96. There has been a 1.55 percent change, with a net change of 0.03.

13 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST Indian Infotech & Software share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Indian Infotech & Software stock was 1.93, while the high price reached 1.99.

13 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Indian Infotech & Software Live Updates

13 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Indian Infotech & Software share price Live :Indian Infotech & Software closed at ₹1.93 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Infotech & Software on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 266,303. The closing price for the stock was 1.93.

