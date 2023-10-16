Indian Infotech & Software share price Today Live Updates : Indian Infotech & Software closed today at 1.96, down -0.51% from yesterday's 1.97

The last day of trading for Indian Infotech & Software saw an open price of ₹1.93 and a close price of ₹1.93. The stock reached a high of ₹1.99 and a low of ₹1.93 during the trading session. The market capitalization of the company is ₹198.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2.75 and the 52-week low is ₹1.16. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,889,993 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of Indian Infotech & Software stock was ₹1.96, reflecting a decrease of 0.51% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹1.97. The net change in the stock price was -0.01.
The Indian Infotech & Software stock had a low price of ₹1.93 and a high price of ₹1.99 for the day.
The 52-week low price of Indian Infotech and Software Ltd stock is 1.16000, while the 52-week high price is 2.75000.
As per the current data, the stock price of Indian Infotech & Software is ₹1.97. There has been no change in the percent change and net change, which indicates that the stock has remained stable.
The stock price of Indian Infotech & Software has decreased by 1.02% to ₹1.95. The net change is -0.02.
The current day's high for Indian Infotech & Software stock is ₹1.99, while the low is ₹1.93.
The current data for Indian Infotech & Software stock shows that the stock price is ₹1.95. There has been a percent change of -1.02, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.02, suggesting a slight decrease in the stock price.
Click here for Indian Infotech & Software News
The Indian Infotech & Software stock had a low price of ₹1.93 and a high price of ₹1.99 for the current day.
The current data for Indian Infotech & Software stock shows that the price is ₹1.95. There has been a percent change of -1.02, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.02, suggesting a decline of ₹0.02. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Indian Infotech & Software has decreased by 1.02% or ₹0.02. The stock is currently trading at ₹1.95.
The Indian Infotech & Software stock had a low price of ₹1.93 and a high price of ₹1.99 for the day.
The current data of Indian Infotech & Software stock shows that the price is ₹1.95 with a percent change of -1.02 and a net change of -0.02. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.02% and the net change is a decrease of 0.02.
The current day's high for Indian Infotech & Software stock is ₹1.99, while the low is ₹1.93.
The current data for Indian Infotech & Software stock shows that the price is ₹1.95, which represents a decrease of 1.02%. The net change is -0.02. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value. However, without further context or historical data, it is difficult to assess the significance of this change.
The stock price of Indian Infotech & Software is currently at ₹1.96. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a slight decrease in price. The net change is -0.01, suggesting a minimal decrease in value. Overall, the stock's performance is relatively stable with a slight downward trend.
Click here for Indian Infotech & Software Profit Loss
The Indian Infotech & Software stock had a low price of ₹1.93 and a high price of ₹1.99 for the current day.
Based on the provided data, the stock price of Indian Infotech & Software is currently ₹1.97. There has been no net change in the stock price, indicating that it has remained stable. The percentage change is also 0%, further confirming the lack of any significant movement in the stock price.
The current data for Indian Infotech & Software stock shows that the stock price is ₹1.97, with no percent change and no net change. This means that the stock price has remained stable and there have been no recent fluctuations in its value.
On the last day of trading for Indian Infotech & Software, the BSE volume was 1,889,993 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1.93.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!