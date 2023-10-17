Indian Infotech & Software share price Today Live Updates : Indian Infotech & Software closed today at ₹1.94, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹1.96

Indian Infotech & Software's stock opened at ₹1.97 and closed at the same price. The highest price during the day was ₹1.99, while the lowest was ₹1.93. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹197.1 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2.75, and the 52-week low is ₹1.16. On the BSE, a total of 1,601,706 shares were traded.
Indian Infotech & Software share price Live :Indian Infotech & Software closed today at ₹1.94, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹1.96
Today, the closing price of Indian Infotech & Software stock was ₹1.94, which represents a percent change of -1.02. This means that the stock price decreased by 1.02% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹1.96. The net change in the stock price was -0.02.
Indian Infotech & Software share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Naysaa Securities
|202.2
|-4.9
|-2.37
|231.65
|48.8
|219.63
|Paul Merchants
|1975.0
|-20.9
|-1.05
|2185.0
|1050.0
|203.03
|Indian Infotech & Software
|1.94
|-0.02
|-1.02
|2.75
|1.16
|195.08
|Inventure Growth & Securities
|2.3
|-0.03
|-1.29
|3.25
|1.47
|193.2
|Shardul Securities
|109.0
|-0.25
|-0.23
|120.25
|86.17
|190.73
Indian Infotech & Software share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Infotech & Software stock had a low price of ₹1.93 and a high price of ₹1.97 for the current day.
Indian Infotech and Software Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Indian Infotech and Software Ltd stock has a 52 week low price of 1.16000 and a 52 week high price of 2.75000.
Indian Infotech & Software share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1.96
|10 Days
|1.99
|20 Days
|2.03
|50 Days
|1.96
|100 Days
|1.83
|300 Days
|1.70
Indian Infotech & Software Live Updates
