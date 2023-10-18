Indian Infotech & Software share price Today Live Updates : Indian Infotech & Software closed today at ₹1.94, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1.94

Indian Infotech & Software had a relatively stable day in trading, with the open price at ₹1.95 and closing at ₹1.96. The stock reached a high of ₹1.97 and a low of ₹1.93. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹195.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2.75, while the 52-week low is ₹1.16. The trading volume for the stock on the BSE was 1,659,747 shares.
Indian Infotech & Software share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Paul Merchants
|1945.0
|-30.9
|-1.56
|2185.0
|1050.0
|199.95
|Inventure Growth & Securities
|2.27
|-0.03
|-1.3
|3.25
|1.47
|190.68
|Indian Infotech & Software
|1.94
|0.0
|0.0
|2.75
|1.16
|195.08
|Shardul Securities
|106.0
|-3.0
|-2.75
|120.25
|86.17
|185.48
|Abans Enterprises
|136.0
|2.15
|1.61
|228.0
|112.0
|189.72
Indian Infotech & Software share price live: Today's Price range
Today, the low price of Indian Infotech & Software stock was ₹1.92, while the high price reached ₹1.96.
Indian Infotech and Software Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Indian Infotech and Software Ltd stock has a 52 week low price of 1.16000 and a 52 week high price of 2.75000.
Indian Infotech & Software share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Infotech & Software stock had a low price of ₹1.93 and a high price of ₹1.97 on the current day.
Indian Infotech & Software share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1.96
|10 Days
|1.98
|20 Days
|2.02
|50 Days
|1.96
|100 Days
|1.83
|300 Days
|1.70
Indian Infotech & Software share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Infotech & Software stock had a low price of ₹1.93 and a high price of ₹1.97 today.
Indian Infotech & Software share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Infotech & Software stock had a low price of ₹1.93 and a high price of ₹1.97 for the day.
Indian Infotech & Software share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of Indian Infotech & Software had a low of ₹1.93 and a high of ₹1.97 for the day.
Indian Infotech & Software share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Indian Infotech & Software stock is ₹1.93, while the high price is ₹1.97.
Indian Infotech & Software share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.52%
|3 Months
|-2.46%
|6 Months
|41.61%
|YTD
|-3.0%
|1 Year
|-25.95%
Indian Infotech & Software share price Live :Indian Infotech & Software closed at ₹1.96 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Indian Infotech & Software on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,659,747. The closing price for the day was ₹1.96 per share.
