Indian Infotech & Software share price Today Live Updates : Indian Infotech & Software closed today at 1.94, up 0% from yesterday's 1.94

Indian Infotech & Software share price Today :Indian Infotech & Software closed today at ₹1.94, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1.94 Based on the given data, the closing price of Indian Infotech & Software stock today was ₹1.94. There was no change in the stock price, with a net change of 0. The closing price from yesterday was also ₹1.94.

Indian Infotech & Software share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Paul Merchants 1945.0 -30.9 -1.56 2185.0 1050.0 199.95 Inventure Growth & Securities 2.27 -0.03 -1.3 3.25 1.47 190.68 Indian Infotech & Software 1.94 0.0 0.0 2.75 1.16 195.08 Shardul Securities 106.0 -3.0 -2.75 120.25 86.17 185.48 Abans Enterprises 136.0 2.15 1.61 228.0 112.0 189.72

Indian Infotech & Software share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Indian Infotech & Software stock was ₹1.92, while the high price reached ₹1.96.

Indian Infotech and Software Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Indian Infotech and Software Ltd stock has a 52 week low price of 1.16000 and a 52 week high price of 2.75000.

Indian Infotech & Software share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1.96 10 Days 1.98 20 Days 2.02 50 Days 1.96 100 Days 1.83 300 Days 1.70

Indian Infotech & Software Live Updates

Indian Infotech & Software share price Live :Indian Infotech & Software trading at ₹1.94, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹1.96 Indian Infotech & Software stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1.94. The stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a percent change of -1.02. This translates to a net change of -0.02. The stock may be experiencing a decline in investor confidence or facing other market challenges. Further analysis is needed to understand the reasons behind this negative performance.

Indian Infotech & Software share price Live :Indian Infotech & Software trading at ₹1.94, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹1.96 The current data for Indian Infotech & Software stock shows that its price is ₹1.94. There has been a percent change of -1.02, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.02, indicating a slight decrease in value.

Indian Infotech & Software Live Updates

Indian Infotech & Software share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.52% 3 Months -2.46% 6 Months 41.61% YTD -3.0% 1 Year -25.95%

