Indian Infotech & Software share price Today Live Updates : Indian Infotech & Software Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Infotech & Software stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 1.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1.94 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Infotech & Software stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Infotech & Software

Indian Infotech & Software had a stable day in the stock market, with the open and close prices both at 1.94. The stock had a high of 1.96 and a low of 1.92. The market capitalization for the company stands at 195.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2.75, while the 52-week low is 1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,646 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Indian Infotech & Software Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Indian Infotech & Software share price update :Indian Infotech & Software trading at ₹1.94, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1.94

Based on the current data, the stock price of Indian Infotech & Software is 1.94. There has been no change in the percentage and net change of the stock.

19 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Indian Infotech & Software share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.51%
3 Months-5.0%
6 Months34.72%
YTD-3.0%
1 Year-29.2%
19 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Indian Infotech & Software share price Today :Indian Infotech & Software trading at ₹1.94, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1.94

The current data shows that the stock price of Indian Infotech & Software is 1.94 with no change in percentage or net change. This indicates that the stock has remained stable and there has been no significant movement in its price.

19 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Indian Infotech & Software share price Live :Indian Infotech & Software closed at ₹1.94 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Infotech & Software on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,635,646. The closing price for the day was 1.94.

