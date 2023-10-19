Indian Infotech & Software share price Today Live Updates : Indian Infotech & Software Surges in Trading Today

Indian Infotech & Software had a stable day in the stock market, with the open and close prices both at ₹1.94. The stock had a high of ₹1.96 and a low of ₹1.92. The market capitalization for the company stands at ₹195.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2.75, while the 52-week low is ₹1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,646 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.