Indian Infotech & Software share price Today Live Updates : Indian Infotech & Software Surges in Trading Today

Indian Infotech & Software had a stable day in the stock market, with the open and close prices both at ₹1.94. The stock had a high of ₹1.96 and a low of ₹1.92. The market capitalization for the company stands at ₹195.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2.75, while the 52-week low is ₹1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,646 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Indian Infotech & Software is ₹1.94. There has been no change in the percentage and net change of the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.51%
|3 Months
|-5.0%
|6 Months
|34.72%
|YTD
|-3.0%
|1 Year
|-29.2%
On the last day of trading for Indian Infotech & Software on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,635,646. The closing price for the day was ₹1.94.
