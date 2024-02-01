Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at ₹147.95 and closed at ₹147.75. The stock reached a high of ₹150.1 and a low of ₹146.1. The market capitalization of IOC is ₹202,373.08 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹152.15, while the 52-week low is ₹75.77. The BSE volume for IOC was 1,743,450 shares.
01 Feb 2024, 08:15 AM IST
