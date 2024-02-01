Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 01 Feb 2024, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 147.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 146.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at 147.95 and closed at 147.75. The stock reached a high of 150.1 and a low of 146.1. The market capitalization of IOC is 202,373.08 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 152.15, while the 52-week low is 75.77. The BSE volume for IOC was 1,743,450 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:15 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹147.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation recorded a volume of 1,743,450 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was 147.75.

