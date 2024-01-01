Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Reports Positive Trading Day

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at ₹130.5 and closed at ₹133.3. The stock reached a high of ₹132.1 and a low of ₹128.25 during the day. The market capitalization of IOC is currently at ₹178,754.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.95, while the 52-week low is ₹72.35. The total BSE volume for IOC shares on this day was 3,410,321.
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is currently trading at a spot price of 131.95. The bid price for IOC is 132.6, while the offer price is 132.7. The offer quantity stands at 9750 shares, with the same bid quantity. The open interest for IOC is 129,333,750.
The current data of Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the stock price is ₹131.95 with a percent change of 1.66. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.66% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 2.15, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹2.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.59%
|3 Months
|30.1%
|6 Months
|42.22%
|YTD
|69.74%
|1 Year
|73.71%
The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹129.8, with a percent change of -2.63 and a net change of -3.5. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation recorded a trading volume of 3,410,321 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹133.3 per share.
