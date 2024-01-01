Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Reports Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 1.66 %. The stock closed at 129.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 131.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at 130.5 and closed at 133.3. The stock reached a high of 132.1 and a low of 128.25 during the day. The market capitalization of IOC is currently at 178,754.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.95, while the 52-week low is 72.35. The total BSE volume for IOC shares on this day was 3,410,321.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation January futures opened at 131.95 as against previous close of 130.65

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is currently trading at a spot price of 131.95. The bid price for IOC is 132.6, while the offer price is 132.7. The offer quantity stands at 9750 shares, with the same bid quantity. The open interest for IOC is 129,333,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹131.95, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹129.8

The current data of Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the stock price is 131.95 with a percent change of 1.66. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.66% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 2.15, meaning that the stock has increased by 2.15.

01 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.59%
3 Months30.1%
6 Months42.22%
YTD69.74%
1 Year73.71%
01 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹129.8, down -2.63% from yesterday's ₹133.3

The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at 129.8, with a percent change of -2.63 and a net change of -3.5. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

01 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹133.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation recorded a trading volume of 3,410,321 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 133.3 per share.

