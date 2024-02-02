Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹149.3 and closed at ₹146.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹150.7 and a low of ₹147.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹206,160.26 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹152.15 and ₹75.77 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 2,495,735 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.