Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 1.87 %. The stock closed at 146.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 149.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 149.3 and closed at 146.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 150.7 and a low of 147.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 206,160.26 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 152.15 and 75.77 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 2,495,735 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹146.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Oil Corporation recorded a trading volume of 2,495,735 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 146.95.

