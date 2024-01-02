Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Soars on Positive Market Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 129.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 130.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 132.05 and closed at 129.8. The stock reached a high of 132.5 and a low of 130 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 179,512.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.95, while the 52-week low is 72.35. On the BSE, a total of 1,326,723 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹130.35, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹129.8

The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the stock price is 130.35. There has been a 0.42% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.55.

02 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹129.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Indian Oil Corporation shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,326,723 shares. The closing price of these shares was 129.8.

