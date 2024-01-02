Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Soars on Positive Market Performance

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹132.05 and closed at ₹129.8. The stock reached a high of ₹132.5 and a low of ₹130 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹179,512.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.95, while the 52-week low is ₹72.35. On the BSE, a total of 1,326,723 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.