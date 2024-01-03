Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 130.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 130.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at 131 and closed at 130.35. The stock reached a high of 131.5 and a low of 128.6 during the day. The market capitalization of IOC is currently at 179,650.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.95, while the 52-week low is 75.77. The BSE volume for IOC shares was 1,833,816.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹130.35 on last trading day

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) recorded a trading volume of 1,833,816 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on the last day. The closing price for the stock was 130.35.

