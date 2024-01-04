Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stocks Plunge on Bearish Market Sentiment

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:02 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 04 Jan 2024, by -1.58 %. The stock closed at 132.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 130.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at 130.8 and closed at 130.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 133.85 and a low of 130.35. The company has a market capitalization of 182,886.33 crore. The 52-week high for IOC is 133.95 and the 52-week low is 75.77. The stock saw a trading volume of 1,290,850 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation January futures opened at 132.9 as against previous close of 133.4

Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 130.9. The bid price is 131.2, and the offer price is 131.3. The offer quantity is 48750, and the bid quantity is 9750. The open interest is 132512250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹130.7, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹132.8

The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that its price is 130.7 with a percent change of -1.58 and a net change of -2.1. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.58% or 2.1.

04 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.82%
3 Months36.14%
6 Months38.95%
YTD2.19%
1 Year69.04%
04 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹132.8, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹130.45

The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is 132.8 with a percent change of 1.8 and a net change of 2.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.8% and the net change is positive at 2.35.

04 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹130.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Oil Corporation on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,290,850. The closing price of the shares was 130.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.