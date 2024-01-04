Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stocks Plunge on Bearish Market Sentiment

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at ₹130.8 and closed at ₹130.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹133.85 and a low of ₹130.35. The company has a market capitalization of ₹182,886.33 crore. The 52-week high for IOC is ₹133.95 and the 52-week low is ₹75.77. The stock saw a trading volume of 1,290,850 shares on the BSE.
Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 130.9. The bid price is 131.2, and the offer price is 131.3. The offer quantity is 48750, and the bid quantity is 9750. The open interest is 132512250.
The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that its price is ₹130.7 with a percent change of -1.58 and a net change of -2.1. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.58% or ₹2.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.82%
|3 Months
|36.14%
|6 Months
|38.95%
|YTD
|2.19%
|1 Year
|69.04%
The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is ₹132.8 with a percent change of 1.8 and a net change of 2.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.8% and the net change is positive at 2.35.
On the last day of trading for Indian Oil Corporation on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,290,850. The closing price of the shares was ₹130.45.
