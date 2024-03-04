Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at ₹169.9 and closed at ₹169.7. The high for the day was ₹172.6 and the low was ₹169.55. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹237146.28 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹196.8 and ₹75.77 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 301,453 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:11 AM IST
Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹169.7 on last trading day
On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation had a trading volume of 301,453 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹169.7.