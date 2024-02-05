Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Gains Ground in Trading Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at ₹151.75 and closed at ₹149.7. The stock had a high of ₹165.55 and a low of ₹151.05. The market capitalization of IOC is ₹224,476.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹165.55 and ₹75.77, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE for IOC was 5,693,478 shares.
Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 172. The bid price is 172.9 and the offer price is 173.0. The offer quantity is 39000 and the bid quantity is also 39000. The open interest is 122508750.
The stock price of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is currently at ₹172.1. It has experienced a 5.58% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 9.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.36%
|3 Months
|51.67%
|6 Months
|76.49%
|YTD
|25.45%
|1 Year
|107.38%
The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is ₹163. There has been a percent change of 8.88, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 13.3, which signifies the actual increase in the stock price.
On the last day, the Indian Oil Corporation (BSE: 500312) had a trading volume of 5,693,478 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹149.7.
