Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Gains Ground in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:04 AM IST Trade
Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 5.58 %. The stock closed at 163 per share. The stock is currently trading at 172.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at 151.75 and closed at 149.7. The stock had a high of 165.55 and a low of 151.05. The market capitalization of IOC is 224,476.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 165.55 and 75.77, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE for IOC was 5,693,478 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 10:04 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation February futures opened at 168.0 as against previous close of 163.8

Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 172. The bid price is 172.9 and the offer price is 173.0. The offer quantity is 39000 and the bid quantity is also 39000. The open interest is 122508750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

05 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:47 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹172.1, up 5.58% from yesterday's ₹163

The stock price of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is currently at 172.1. It has experienced a 5.58% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 9.1.

05 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.36%
3 Months51.67%
6 Months76.49%
YTD25.45%
1 Year107.38%
05 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹163, up 8.88% from yesterday's ₹149.7

The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is 163. There has been a percent change of 8.88, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 13.3, which signifies the actual increase in the stock price.

05 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹149.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Oil Corporation (BSE: 500312) had a trading volume of 5,693,478 shares. The closing price for the stock was 149.7.

