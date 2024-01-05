Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹132.25 and closed at ₹132.8 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹132.25, while the lowest price was ₹128.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹180,751.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹133.95 and ₹75.77 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159,466 shares on the BSE.
