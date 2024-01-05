Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 05 Jan 2024, by -1.17 %. The stock closed at 132.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 131.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 132.25 and closed at 132.8 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was 132.25, while the lowest price was 128.7. The market capitalization of the company is 180,751.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 133.95 and 75.77 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159,466 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹132.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Oil Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,159,466. The closing price of the shares was 132.8.

