Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹172.45 and closed at ₹172.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹176.45, while the low was ₹170.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹241,277.74 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹196.8 and ₹75.77 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 2,337,870 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 08:02:45 AM IST
