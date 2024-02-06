Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stocks Surge on Positive News

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 2.53 %. The stock closed at 173.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 178.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 167.75 and closed at 163. The stock reached a high of 177.15 and a low of 164.65. The market capitalization of the company is 239,418.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 165.55 and the 52-week low is 75.77. The BSE volume for the day was 8,782,947 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹178.25, up 2.53% from yesterday's ₹173.85

The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is 178.25, which represents a 2.53% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of 4.4 points.

06 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹163 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Oil Corporation had a volume of 8,782,947 shares being exchanged on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 163.

