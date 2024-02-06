Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stocks Surge on Positive News

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹167.75 and closed at ₹163. The stock reached a high of ₹177.15 and a low of ₹164.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹239,418.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹165.55 and the 52-week low is ₹75.77. The BSE volume for the day was 8,782,947 shares.
The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is ₹178.25, which represents a 2.53% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of 4.4 points.
On the last day of trading, the Indian Oil Corporation had a volume of 8,782,947 shares being exchanged on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹163.
