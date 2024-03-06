Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stocks Plummet on Market Decline

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at ₹176.8 and closed at ₹175.2. The high for the day was ₹177.3 and the low was ₹174.55. The market cap stood at 242104.04 crore. The 52-week high was ₹196.8 and the low was ₹75.77. The BSE volume for the day was 1466880 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.