Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stocks Plummet on Market Decline

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 175.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 174.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at 176.8 and closed at 175.2. The high for the day was 177.3 and the low was 174.55. The market cap stood at 242104.04 crore. The 52-week high was 196.8 and the low was 75.77. The BSE volume for the day was 1466880 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:50 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹174.6, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹175.8

The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at 174.6, with a percent change of -0.68 and a net change of -1.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:37 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.05%
3 Months40.52%
6 Months92.5%
YTD35.43%
1 Year121.89%
06 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹175.8, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹175.2

The current data of Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is 175.8 with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 0.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:11 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹175.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Oil Corporation had a trading volume of 1,466,880 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 175.2.

