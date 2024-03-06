Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stocks Plummet on Market Decline

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at ₹176.8 and closed at ₹175.2. The high for the day was ₹177.3 and the low was ₹174.55. The market cap stood at 242104.04 crore. The 52-week high was ₹196.8 and the low was ₹75.77. The BSE volume for the day was 1466880 shares.
The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹174.6, with a percent change of -0.68 and a net change of -1.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.05%
|3 Months
|40.52%
|6 Months
|92.5%
|YTD
|35.43%
|1 Year
|121.89%
The current data of Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is ₹175.8 with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 0.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, the Indian Oil Corporation had a trading volume of 1,466,880 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹175.2.
