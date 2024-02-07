Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Shares Surge on Positive Quarterly Results

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at ₹178.25 and closed at ₹173.85. The stock reached a high of ₹186 and a low of ₹171.35 during the day. The market capitalization of IOC is ₹2,54,016.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹177.15, while the 52-week low is ₹75.77. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded for IOC was 6,80,6059.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.