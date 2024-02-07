Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Shares Surge on Positive Quarterly Results

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 6.1 %. The stock closed at 173.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 184.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at 178.25 and closed at 173.85. The stock reached a high of 186 and a low of 171.35 during the day. The market capitalization of IOC is 2,54,016.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 177.15, while the 52-week low is 75.77. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded for IOC was 6,80,6059.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹184.45, up 6.1% from yesterday's ₹173.85

The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is 184.45, which represents a 6.1 percent increase. The net change is 10.6, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

07 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹173.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation had a trading volume of 6,806,059 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 173.85.

