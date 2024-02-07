Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Shares Surge on Positive Quarterly Results

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at ₹178.25 and closed at ₹173.85. The stock reached a high of ₹186 and a low of ₹171.35 during the day. The market capitalization of IOC is ₹2,54,016.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹177.15, while the 52-week low is ₹75.77. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded for IOC was 6,80,6059.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is ₹184.45, which represents a 6.1 percent increase. The net change is 10.6, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation had a trading volume of 6,806,059 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹173.85.
