Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹132.65 and closed at ₹131.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹134.6, while the lowest was ₹131.55. The company has a market capitalization of ₹182,610.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also ₹134.6, while the 52-week low is ₹75.77. The BSE volume for the day was 2,847,236 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day, the Indian Oil Corporation had a total trading volume of 2,847,236 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹131.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!