Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 131.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 132.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 132.65 and closed at 131.25. The highest price reached during the day was 134.6, while the lowest was 131.55. The company has a market capitalization of 182,610.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also 134.6, while the 52-week low is 75.77. The BSE volume for the day was 2,847,236 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹131.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Oil Corporation had a total trading volume of 2,847,236 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 131.25.

