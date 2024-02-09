Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 09 Feb 2024, by 3.33 %. The stock closed at 186.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 192.55 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 188.15 and closed at 186.35 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 196.8, while the lowest was 186.75. The company's market capitalization is 265,171.4 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 192.65, and the 52-week low is 75.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,931,628 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST

On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation had a trading volume of 3,931,628 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the shares was 186.35.

