Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at ₹134.15 and closed at ₹132.6. The stock's high for the day was ₹136.05, while its low was ₹132.3. The market capitalization of IOC is ₹182,748.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹134.6, and the 52-week low is ₹75.77. The BSE volume for the day was 1,560,412 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Indian Oil Corporation stock reached a low of ₹132.65 and a high of ₹135 on the current day.
Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 132.85. The bid price is 133.2, while the offer price is 133.3. The bid quantity stands at 19500, and the offer quantity is 9750. The stock has an open interest of 132570750.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the stock price is ₹132.85, with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 0.15. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.15 points or 0.11% compared to the previous trading session.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.8%
|3 Months
|39.27%
|6 Months
|36.19%
|YTD
|2.16%
|1 Year
|65.71%
The stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is currently at ₹132.7 with a net change of 0.1. This represents a percent change of 0.08, indicating a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Indian Oil Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,560,412. The closing price for the shares was ₹132.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!