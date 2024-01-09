Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 132.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 132.85 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at 134.15 and closed at 132.6. The stock's high for the day was 136.05, while its low was 132.3. The market capitalization of IOC is 182,748.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.6, and the 52-week low is 75.77. The BSE volume for the day was 1,560,412 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Oil Corporation stock reached a low of 132.65 and a high of 135 on the current day.

09 Jan 2024, 10:09 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation January futures opened at 134.8 as against previous close of 133.25

Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 132.85. The bid price is 133.2, while the offer price is 133.3. The bid quantity stands at 19500, and the offer quantity is 9750. The stock has an open interest of 132570750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹132.85, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹132.7

The current data of Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the stock price is 132.85, with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 0.15. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.15 points or 0.11% compared to the previous trading session.

09 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.8%
3 Months39.27%
6 Months36.19%
YTD2.16%
1 Year65.71%
09 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹132.7, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹132.6

The stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is currently at 132.7 with a net change of 0.1. This represents a percent change of 0.08, indicating a slight increase in the stock price.

09 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹132.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Oil Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,560,412. The closing price for the shares was 132.6.

