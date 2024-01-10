Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 132.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 131.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) was 135, and the close price was 132.7. The stock reached a high of 135 and a low of 131.65 during the day. The market capitalization of IOC is 181,715.74 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 136.05, and the 52-week low is 75.77. The BSE volume for IOC was 1,151,827 shares.

10 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹132.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation recorded a trading volume of 1,151,827 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 132.7.

