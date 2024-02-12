Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stocks Plummet Amidst Economic Uncertainty

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -1.75 %. The stock closed at 182.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 179.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indian Oil Corporation opened at 193.55 and closed at 192.55. The stock reached a high of 193.85 and a low of 177.65. The market capitalization of the company is 251,330.98 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 196.8 and a low of 75.77. The BSE volume for the day was 7,315,738 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹179.3, down -1.75% from yesterday's ₹182.5

The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is 179.3. There has been a percent change of -1.75, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.2, which means the stock has decreased by 3.2.

12 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.03%
3 Months68.74%
6 Months95.19%
YTD40.55%
1 Year129.27%
12 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹182.75, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹182.5

The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is 182.75 with a net change of 0.25 and a percent change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹192.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Oil Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 7,315,738. The closing price for the shares was 192.55.

