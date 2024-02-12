Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stocks Plummet Amidst Economic Uncertainty

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indian Oil Corporation opened at ₹193.55 and closed at ₹192.55. The stock reached a high of ₹193.85 and a low of ₹177.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹251,330.98 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹196.8 and a low of ₹75.77. The BSE volume for the day was 7,315,738 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is ₹179.3. There has been a percent change of -1.75, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.2, which means the stock has decreased by ₹3.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.03%
|3 Months
|68.74%
|6 Months
|95.19%
|YTD
|40.55%
|1 Year
|129.27%
The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is ₹182.75 with a net change of 0.25 and a percent change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Indian Oil Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 7,315,738. The closing price for the shares was ₹192.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!