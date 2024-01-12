Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 133.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.4 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at 131.5 and closed at 130.55. The stock reached a high of 133.85 and a low of 131.05. The market capitalization of IOC is currently 183,506.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 136.05 and the 52-week low is 75.77. The BSE volume for IOC was 2,388,756 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Oil Corporation stock had a low price of 132.75 and a high price of 133.80 on the current day.

12 Jan 2024, 10:08 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation January futures opened at 134.05 as against previous close of 133.9

Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 133.5. The bid price is 133.85, and the offer price is 133.95. The offer quantity is 29250, and the bid quantity is 9750. The open interest is 126447750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.56%
3 Months36.63%
6 Months38.51%
YTD2.62%
1 Year59.49%
12 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹130.55 on last trading day

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) had a BSE volume of 2,388,756 shares on the last day. The closing price for the shares was 130.55.

