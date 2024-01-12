Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Gains in Trading Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at ₹131.5 and closed at ₹130.55. The stock reached a high of ₹133.85 and a low of ₹131.05. The market capitalization of IOC is currently ₹183,506.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹136.05 and the 52-week low is ₹75.77. The BSE volume for IOC was 2,388,756 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Indian Oil Corporation stock had a low price of ₹132.75 and a high price of ₹133.80 on the current day.
Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 133.5. The bid price is 133.85, and the offer price is 133.95. The offer quantity is 29250, and the bid quantity is 9750. The open interest is 126447750.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is ₹133.4 with a net change of 0.15 and a percent change of 0.11. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.15 points, representing a 0.11% change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.56%
|3 Months
|36.63%
|6 Months
|38.51%
|YTD
|2.62%
|1 Year
|59.49%
The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is ₹133.5, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change. Investors and analysts would need to consider additional factors such as market conditions, company performance, and industry trends to make a more informed assessment of the stock's outlook.
The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) had a BSE volume of 2,388,756 shares on the last day. The closing price for the shares was ₹130.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!