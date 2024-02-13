Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation shares slide as oil prices continue to plummet

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Oil Corporation saw an open price of ₹182.75 and a close price of ₹182.5. The stock reached a high of ₹184.25 and a low of ₹173.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2,41,622.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹196.8, while the 52-week low is ₹75.77. The BSE volume for the day was 5,597,804 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.