Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation shares slide as oil prices continue to plummet

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -1.6 %. The stock closed at 175.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 172.65 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Oil Corporation saw an open price of 182.75 and a close price of 182.5. The stock reached a high of 184.25 and a low of 173.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 2,41,622.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 196.8, while the 52-week low is 75.77. The BSE volume for the day was 5,597,804 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:13 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Oil Corporation stock had a low price of 172.05 and a high price of 176.8 on the current day.

13 Feb 2024, 10:05 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation February futures opened at 175.45 as against previous close of 176.15

Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 173.25. The bid price is 174.25, and the offer price is 174.4. The offer quantity is 19500, and the bid quantity is 9750. The open interest is 145,275,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹172.65, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹175.45

The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is 172.65 with a percent change of -1.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.6%. The net change is -2.8, indicating a decrease of 2.8 points. Overall, this suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

13 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.83%
3 Months61.87%
6 Months89.42%
YTD35.08%
1 Year119.8%
13 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹175.45, down -3.86% from yesterday's ₹182.5

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) stock has experienced a decline in its price, with a current price of 175.45. This represents a decrease of 3.86% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -7.05. Overall, the stock has shown negative movement in the market.

13 Feb 2024, 08:14 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹182.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Oil Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 5,597,804. The closing price for the shares was 182.5.

