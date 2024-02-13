Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation shares slide as oil prices continue to plummet

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Oil Corporation saw an open price of ₹182.75 and a close price of ₹182.5. The stock reached a high of ₹184.25 and a low of ₹173.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2,41,622.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹196.8, while the 52-week low is ₹75.77. The BSE volume for the day was 5,597,804 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Indian Oil Corporation stock had a low price of ₹172.05 and a high price of ₹176.8 on the current day.
Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 173.25. The bid price is 174.25, and the offer price is 174.4. The offer quantity is 19500, and the bid quantity is 9750. The open interest is 145,275,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is ₹172.65 with a percent change of -1.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.6%. The net change is -2.8, indicating a decrease of 2.8 points. Overall, this suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.83%
|3 Months
|61.87%
|6 Months
|89.42%
|YTD
|35.08%
|1 Year
|119.8%
The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) stock has experienced a decline in its price, with a current price of ₹175.45. This represents a decrease of 3.86% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -7.05. Overall, the stock has shown negative movement in the market.
On the last day of trading for Indian Oil Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 5,597,804. The closing price for the shares was ₹182.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!