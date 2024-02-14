Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹172.05 and closed at ₹175.45 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹177.45, while the lowest was ₹172.05. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹240,244.88 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹196.8 and a low of ₹75.77. The BSE volume for the day was 3,207,793 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Indian Oil Corporation on the BSE was 3,207,793. The closing price for the shares was ₹175.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!