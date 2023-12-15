Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Sees Positive Trading Day

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹120.5 and closed at ₹119.65. The stock had a high of ₹120.55 and a low of ₹119.35. The market capitalization of the company was ₹165,258.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹122.5 and the 52-week low was ₹72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,321,228 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is ₹122.2, with a percent change of 1.83 and a net change of 2.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.83% and has gained 2.2 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.03%
|3 Months
|21.5%
|6 Months
|29.28%
|YTD
|56.99%
|1 Year
|53.68%
The current data for Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) stock shows that the stock price is ₹120.1, with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.08% or 0.1 points. However, this information alone is not enough to determine the overall performance of the stock. Additional data, such as the trading volume, market capitalization, and historical price trends, would be necessary to assess the stock's performance accurately.
On the last day of trading for Indian Oil Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 3,321,228. The closing price for the stock was ₹119.65.
