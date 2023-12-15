Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 1.83 %. The stock closed at 120 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 120.5 and closed at 119.65. The stock had a high of 120.55 and a low of 119.35. The market capitalization of the company was 165,258.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 122.5 and the 52-week low was 72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,321,228 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹122.2, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹120

The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is 122.2, with a percent change of 1.83 and a net change of 2.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.83% and has gained 2.2 points.

15 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.03%
3 Months21.5%
6 Months29.28%
YTD56.99%
1 Year53.68%
15 Dec 2023, 09:19 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹120.1, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹120

The current data for Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) stock shows that the stock price is 120.1, with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.08% or 0.1 points. However, this information alone is not enough to determine the overall performance of the stock. Additional data, such as the trading volume, market capitalization, and historical price trends, would be necessary to assess the stock's performance accurately.

15 Dec 2023, 08:18 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹119.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Oil Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 3,321,228. The closing price for the stock was 119.65.

